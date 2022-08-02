First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,603,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 404,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.4 %

F stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

