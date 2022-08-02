First Foundation Advisors Buys 373 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

