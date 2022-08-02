Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 878 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.