First Foundation Advisors Has $748,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

