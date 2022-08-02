Zevin Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
