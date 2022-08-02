Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $247.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

