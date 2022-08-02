Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

