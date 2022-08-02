Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 785 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,679 shares of company stock worth $9,358,018. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NOW stock opened at $453.77 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.65, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.78.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
