Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.53 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $10,379,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,462,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Biogen by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $209.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

