Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Roku Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $434.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

