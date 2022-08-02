National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

