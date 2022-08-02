Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

