Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.69. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

