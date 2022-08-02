National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,259 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the last quarter.

SUI opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

