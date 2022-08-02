National Bank of Canada FI Sells 24,305 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,305 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.49. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

