U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641,006 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

USB stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

