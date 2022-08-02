National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,796 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $116,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.