National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,509 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

Shares of COUP opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

