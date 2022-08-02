OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 133,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XOM opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.