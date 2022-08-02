Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,265 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Casella Waste Systems worth $27,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 399,763 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $16,090,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

