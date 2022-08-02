Larson Financial Group LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $398.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

