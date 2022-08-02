Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $84,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

