Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.40). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.