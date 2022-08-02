Haverford Trust Co Has $93.31 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $93,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $18,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

