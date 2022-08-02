Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 146.4% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 133,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 673,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

XOM opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $398.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

