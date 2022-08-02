California Public Employees Retirement System Has $34.37 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $34,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 186,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

