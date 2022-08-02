Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $79,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30.

