Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

