Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

