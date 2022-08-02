Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,073 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,073 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

