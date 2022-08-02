Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ILCG stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77.
