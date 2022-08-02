1,650 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,023,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

