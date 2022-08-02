Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $121,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

