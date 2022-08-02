Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

