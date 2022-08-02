Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,293,000 after acquiring an additional 953,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,878,000 after acquiring an additional 789,494 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,008,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.