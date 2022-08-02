630 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $307.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average is $309.20.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

