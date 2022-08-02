840 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 144,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

