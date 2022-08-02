The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $5,639,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hershey by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSY opened at $229.78 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.88. The stock has a market cap of $349.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

