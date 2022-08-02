Davis R M Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.92.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $228.54 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.84. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

