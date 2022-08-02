Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,173 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.42.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

