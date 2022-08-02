Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

