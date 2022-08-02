Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $44,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $1,643,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Amyris by 92.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

