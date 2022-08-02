Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $7,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of State Street by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $5,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

