Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.