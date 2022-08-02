Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,931,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

