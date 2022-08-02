Community Bank N.A. Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.