Community Bank N.A. Buys New Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 393.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 129,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MLPA stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.90.
