Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,553 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,917. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

