Davis R M Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $469,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,419.44 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,235.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4,564.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.