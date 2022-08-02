Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 100,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Masimo by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

